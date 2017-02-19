blacksfortrump2020.com look it up very fishy and suspect.

First thing funny about it , it's domain owner doesn't want you to know who he is. He's hiding his name using a service called domains by proxy which usually means that whoever owns the domain got something to hide. So who owns this domain is any ones guess, Plus it's only a splash page that leads to a site called honestfacts.com . If you look up that site you will find that one registered to a Michael Nichloson in who lives in Miami Florida looking into further you get to a guy named Michael Symonette Ok so far we then find his father was the first millionaire African American living in Miami Florida and that Michael Symonette himself tried running for president and badly failed. you can check out more about that here http://thewestsidegazette.com/maurice-symonette-for-president/ his face book here. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009455996961

All in all I doubt he represents a very large part of the African American ideas or the community least not the poorer part.