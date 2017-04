Sounds like something that happens in communist China. Nope it happens in the White House press briefing room under Donald Trump. Only those who will sell the administration's latest propaganda are allowed to enter. Only those who throw softball question need apply.

So if I was a reporter I wouldn't waste my time looking for truth from the Bagdad Bob of Washington (Spicer) he has none to give, Boycott Press Briefings, show some spunk , Don't let them use you to sell their snake oil.