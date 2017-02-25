This is where we are Son of Olympic Gold Medal Winner Mohammed Ali Racially Profiled

Getting off a plane being interrogated for about 2 hours being asked if your a Muslim happening to the Son of a great American Hero is something we all should be ashamed of. His father won an Olympic Gold Medal and was one of the Greatest American Boxers of All Time. How dumb must you be not to know the name of Mohammed Ali really how stupid. His son is named Mohammed Ali Junior for god sakes . He had a United States passport and other ID , Asking him where he got his name or if he was Muslim is not any of their business if he's a citizen of the United States born in Philly .

So these Storm Trooper Tactics are what we are about now even used against our own citizens , Then yes freedom is dying