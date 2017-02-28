chris.magnus@tucsonaz.gov send him an email and tell him police who use excessive force should be ffired

A 200 pound something police officer pushing down a maybe 100 pound 86 year old women who could easily break a hip or die is called excessive force . Any Police force that condones it are either wimps or losers. So Boycott Tucson ,Email they ,tweet , It's was caught on there own police cams plus while the old woman was down they maced the people attempting to help her. THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THIS BEHAVORIOR Send their head of the police an email let them know this is wrong chris.magnus@tucsonaz.gov