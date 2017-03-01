Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

About I'm active in helping create reasonal gun ownership Articles: 432 Seeds: 0 Comments: 301 Since: Aug 2015

We got the talk now we get to see if Trump can walk the walk

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Stop Gun Insanity
Wed Mar 1, 2017 9:33 AM
Discuss:

He gave a speech alright but can he follow through ,do you want him to follow through? Not sure your like a lot of us because the Trump administration is like a many headed beast each saying something different. It sad they can't get a coordinated message together , Trump Tweets one thing ,the talking heads say something totally different. I call that being broken ,not working ,and well not good. As long as this is par for the course how can anyone have faith in the system. 

He gave a speech,  my answer to that , so what where's the beef ?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor