Blaming Obama for tapping his phone is ludicrous because it's not a presidential power to order phones taps. Plus you need a warrant to place a wire-tap on any ones phone. Trump get's these conspiracy theories from sources that just aren't credible. Who passes fake news ,Trump passes fake news without any evidence to support it. He does it daily in tweeter rants that seem to be made by a person not playing with a full deck.
Trump needs a more credible source for his conspiracy theories
Sat Mar 4, 2017 8:24 AM
