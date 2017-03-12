Did you really think a billioniare who never had to worry would understand the needs of the middle class or poor?

What were you thinking?

That somehow a person who had every need taken care of his entire life would under stand you. Could come up with ideas to solve problems he knew nothing about. Well now you know as you get your health care taken away , things like FEMA get taken away hope no natural disasters happen to you or your family, and other things important to the middle class get axed to pay for a wall ,deport millions of people ,and build a military that is already the biggest on earth.

Only promises Trump is keeping are those he made to the wealthy. The promises he made to the middle class seem to be forgotten. Yes I will say it I told you so.