No Corporate Welfare Cuts in Trump's Budget Only Cuts to Programs Benefiting the Poor and Middle Class

Could of said I told you so.

Big oil will still be getting subsidies they really don't need. Big business still will get money they could live without. But you and me, regular Americans get cuts that will effect our lives in negative ways. Poor and middle class get the pain while the wealthy get the benefits. Corporate welfare only benefits the rich it does not trickle down and do any thing for the middle class or the poor that myths been proven false a long time ago.

So you who voted for Trump believing his lies that it would make your life better knock knock that reality was alternative facts . expect your world to get a pile of suck dumped on your head