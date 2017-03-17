Trumps budget is meant to keep the middle class and poor down.

They don't want any new members in their millionaires and billionaire club.

How do they keep you out ?

By denying you education ,taking away your food .and cutting all the safety nets that keep you from falling further into poverty. Trumps budget does that it cuts educations the only way most poorer people get out of poverty. It hurts senior by cutting meals on wheel a program my uncle would of died sooner with out. Cuts school lunch and breakfast programs which in some cases provide the only decent meal poor children get. Cuts to heating assistance ,cuts to clean air and water . Cuts to programs that the wealthy will feel no pain over losing. All on the backs of the middle class and poor again the GOP is good for doing that.