Obamacare still the law of the land

I'm not saying it's perfect but scraping the whole thing was stupid. A few tweaks and it would work for everyone. One Trump idea I like selling health care insurance nationally and across stateliness that was a good idea. It would increase the risk pool ,increase competition between health insurance providers that would lower costs but that wasn't part of the Ryan bill. His plan instead would of raised costs and many would of lost their healthcare. His plan wouldn't of covered maternity ,mental health , drug abuse ,and many things needed in a modern society. It was doomed from the start , a non starter. Some crap thrown together at the last minute. They had 7 years to have an alternative plan what were they doing ,it wasn't coming up with an alternative plan that made sense.