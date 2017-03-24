Next Target to defeat Trumps SCOTUS appointment

He shouldn't even be having a pick, Obama should of had his pick either confirmed or not . So he could of made other picks. I say what's good for the goose is good for he gander that means that the Democrats should do everything possible to block Trumps Nominee from becomes a supreme court judge. If the GOP wants to use the so called nuclear option do it but once that Genie is out of the bottle anyone can use that tactic, So if Democrats ever gain control of the Senate they will be able to use it to.