He made a very bad decision going to the President to tell him anything that might be related to the Houses investigation. It makes the whole thing suspect. There are 3 branches of government for a reason that reason is to check and balance each other so corruption doesn't happen. Nunes compromised that. He needs to be replaced or how can anything done by that committee be believed.
Nunes needs to go for any investigation not to smell of corruption
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:06 AM
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:06 AM
