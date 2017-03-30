How to opt out of sharing your browser history if using Time Warner (spectrum)

With the new rule the government wants to implement where ISP's can share your browsing history I decided to be proactive and am sending a letter to my ISP which happens to be Time Warner or Spectrum.

You can do he same to any ISP you use .

Go to their website or call and ask the question how do I opt out of sharing my browsing history with anyone.

With Time Warner it told me to send a letter here

Time Warner Cable

60 Columbus Circle, Rm 16-329

New York, NY 10023

Attn: Senior Director, Compliance and Legal Affairs

Have your account number and your info . Ask them to not share your browser history with anyone. Keep a copy of your letter for yourself for your records and keep any reply letter they send back to you. You may have to do this every year