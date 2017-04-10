Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

United Airlines / Don't fly the unfriendly skies as they commit an act of racism

By Stop Gun Insanity
Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:48 AM
They overbooked a flight it was all their fault but in an act of total stupidity they decide to throw someone off the plane. Guess who they choose nope it wasn't a white guy or woman .They decided to throw off the Asian guy. A guy who was a doctor but because he was Asian it was a assumed he was poor or something and could be treated like garbage. United Airlines need to do some firing of the people who acted so stupid.

