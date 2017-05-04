We all know it's not about spreading all religious beliefs specially Muslim ones. It's about letting the Religious Right take over are everyday lives. Give them more freedom to spread their message of intolerance and yes in many cases hate. They will get the power to get more involved in politics and shape the country in their image of perfection. I'm hoping it will get struck down as being unconstitutional because of a separation between church and the state.
Trumps signs promote religious freedom order so Religious Right can spread their intolerance and hate.
Thu May 4, 2017 8:02 AM
