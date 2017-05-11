Lets call Trumps new Voter Fraud Commission what it really is a voter supression commission

The GOP is always looking for new ways to disfranchise more American voters. Why because they find it more harder each election to win without cheating in some way. They created a false fear of voter fraud that did allow Trump to win the presidency. In the state of Wisconsin alone over 200,000 voter were denied their right to vote. I'm sure in other states where voter fraud witch hunts were many voters were denied the right to vote.

Trump wants more witch hunts that will only do one thing cause more Americans their right to vote. It wasn't enough to have Russia meddling in our elections, it wasn't enough to smear Hillary Clinton with fake news. No now they work to undermine the very process of voting. It used to be fair that is slowly dying to become the one who rigs the system the most wins. That's not the American Way