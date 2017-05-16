Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

About I'm active in helping create reasonal gun ownership Articles: 448 Seeds: 0 Comments: 308 Since: Aug 2015

Firing Comey was stupid

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Stop Gun Insanity
Tue May 16, 2017 7:48 AM
Discuss:

If he didn't want to look guilty this was one big way not to accomplish that. Firing the head of the FBI while he was investigating your administration was not a great political idea. It's funny when they do something the rest of us can see a mile away as being stupid ,surprises them when there's blow back. Then they come out with some phony bologna excuses that they did it for Hillary that no one believes . Trump then throws the whole bunch under the bus and admits it was about Russia. The ship is sinking under the flood of lies

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor