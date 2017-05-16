Firing Comey was stupid

If he didn't want to look guilty this was one big way not to accomplish that. Firing the head of the FBI while he was investigating your administration was not a great political idea. It's funny when they do something the rest of us can see a mile away as being stupid ,surprises them when there's blow back. Then they come out with some phony bologna excuses that they did it for Hillary that no one believes . Trump then throws the whole bunch under the bus and admits it was about Russia. The ship is sinking under the flood of lies