Newsvine

Stop Gun Insanity

 

About I'm active in helping create reasonal gun ownership Articles: 448 Seeds: 0 Comments: 308 Since: Aug 2015

Trump I guess doesn't understand what confidential means

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Stop Gun Insanity
Tue May 16, 2017 7:57 AM
Discuss:

How many times did Trump during the election call out Hillary Clinton about not understanding confidential information. Now he shares information that most likely will be used against our own interests by Russia. It was total crap about Hillary but about Trump it's a real problem. His incompetency is going to hurt more Americans and our allies . Someone please stop this fool before it's to late

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor