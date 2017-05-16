How many times did Trump during the election call out Hillary Clinton about not understanding confidential information. Now he shares information that most likely will be used against our own interests by Russia. It was total crap about Hillary but about Trump it's a real problem. His incompetency is going to hurt more Americans and our allies . Someone please stop this fool before it's to late
Trump I guess doesn't understand what confidential means
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Tue May 16, 2017 7:57 AM
