United States becoming more isolated as Trump cuts more ties with Europe

He didn't say United States would support NATO in any good way. He decided to leave the Paris Accords on Climate which every country but 2 have joined. Who is going to ever come to Americas aid if it is needed? Are we so full of ourselves to think we don't need the rest of the world . Trump is thought around the rest of the world as a fool ,even the Russian probably think that as they use his stupidity against us. Stroke his ego and like a dog he becomes a faithful servant. Trump is weak acting like he's strong.